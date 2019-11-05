|
|
Beverley J. Miller
Horseheads, NY - Age 88, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 3 2019. She has born October 30, 1931 in Corning, NY the daughter of the late Martin and Aseneth Bryan Nelson. She was also predeceased by her husband Edward J. Miller in 1987 and brother Robert R. Nelson in 1934. Beverley is survived by her son, Robin (Linda) Miller of Horseheads, Edward (Paula) Miller of Cayuta, daughter, Laraine (Chris) Bode of California; grandchildren, Trevor Miller of Horseheads, Melanie (Jon) Brower, of California; great grandchildren, Maverick and Penelope Brower of California; sister, Connie (Joseph) Stachowski of Elmira and several half sisters-in-law, half brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Beverley retired from food service with the Horseheads Central School Dist. for over 13 years and Winchester Optical. She enjoyed ceramics, quilting, sewing, embroidering, painting and gardening especially caring for her vegetables. When the Chemung County Fair was in town she entered several of her projects winning several first place ribbons. Each year she vowed to enter more projects. She also enjoyed watching NASCAR on TV and went to Watkins Glen to watch the local SCCA where her grandson was a member. The family will welcome relative and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4-6PM. Her Funeral Service will follow at the conclusion of hours. She will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery alongside her husband at the convenience of the family. Flowers are accepted or those wishing to remember Beverley please consider memorial contributions to The Friends of the Horseheads Animal Shelter, PO Box 288, Horseheads, NY 14845. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Beverley's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019