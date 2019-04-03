|
Horseheads, NY - BEVERLY A. BROWN Age 86 of Appleridge Senior Living in Horseheads, NY formerly of Van Etten, NY took the stairway to heaven on Saturday March 30, 2019. Beverly was born in South Waverly, PA on August 19, 1932 at her grandmother's home the daughter of the late Albert Russell Carrington and Eva Vose Carrington. She was raised in Owego, NY. Beverly is survived by her sister Linda Tanner; two daughters: Bonnie (Ron) Austin and LeeAnn (Jason) Aubin; three sons: Terry Howe, Jody (Wendy) Howe, Garry (Chris) Howe; grandchildren: Gina Manley, Natalie (Tod) Everts, Brittany Wright, Skye-Anna (Cole) Nye-Smith, Jason Aubin Jr., Bre-Anna Aubin, Samantha Aubin, Justin Howe, Cory Howe, Logan Howe, Jordyn (Kyle) Smith, Benjamin Howe, and Alexis Howe. Beverly was pre-deceased by her husband David L. Brown in 2009 and by her son Rick Howe in 2014. She was a retired secretary at Cornell University. As per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or sevices. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com.
