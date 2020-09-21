Beverly A. Wright



Horseheads - Age 64, of Horseheads, NY, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Elcor Health Services. She was predeceased by her father, Forrest Wright and sons, Robert and Joseph Cardwell. Beverly is survived by her mother, Dolores Wright; brothers, Richard (Pat Coolbaugh) Wright, Timothy (Patty) Wright, Michael Wright, David (Lynn) Wright and William Wright; along with several nieces and nephews. It was Beverly's wish that no services be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.









