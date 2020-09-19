Beverly Flatt Riley
Odessa - Beverly Flatt Riley of Odessa, NY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Born in Medina, NY on March 3, 1933 to the late G. Arthur and Dorothy (Smith) Flatt, she moved to Odessa in 1938 and spent her life there raising her family. She graduated from Odessa Central School and Alfred Agricultural and Technical Institute majoring in Secretarial Science. She worked for several area companies before finding her niche at Odessa-Montour Central School, where she spent 25 years as the payroll/personnel clerk before retiring in 1995.
Bev married the love of her life, Donald Riley, in 1953. She spent most of her life at Far View Farms where she was raised and where she raised her family. Her spare time was spent tending to gardens (both flower and vegetable) and a fruit orchard, freezing and canning the bounty. Even in her later years, much to her family's dismay, she could be seen roaming around the grounds planting flowers and pulling weeds. She was a gifted seamstress, who made clothing and did alterations for family and local clientele. She loved to bake pies, a favorite at her church bazaars and Williams Sweet Shop, which she owned and operated with Don in the late 1950's. Her cookies, pies, breads, and candy were loved by the community and her family, who still looked forward to returning home to enjoy her baked goods. Bev also enjoyed crafts, creating both artistic and practical items. She crocheted hundreds of scrubbies and knitted dish cloths for the church bazaars. Her Faith was very precious to her as she was a 75-year member of the Odessa Catharine United Methodist Church.
The most important thing to Bev was her family. She was a loving mother, teaching her children the same compassion she had for all people, that hard work was a blessing, and faith could help you through the darkest times. She reveled in her children and grandchildren's successes and acutely mourned their losses. She was the ultimate Mom, always putting her children before herself. In her later years when she couldn't travel, she loved watching her children and grandkids grow through her electronic picture frame.
Bev lived a full life, making many friends through her work, church, and social groups. Remembered for her beautiful smile, kind heartedness and giving spirit, she will be missed by those whose lives she touched.
She is survived by her children Douglas (Vanessa) Riley of Hilton Head, SC, John (Sheila) Riley of Berlin, CT, Donna Riley Roberts of Odessa, NY, and Kathleen (Stephen) Smith of Croton-on-Hudson, NY; grandchildren Scott (Katie), Colin (Jenna), Cara, Philip, Brian, Kevin, and Jennifer; great-grandchildren Melissa, Quinn, and Samantha; Carole Bahns of Horseheads, a special niece who Bev regarded as another one of her children and many other nieces and nephews.
Beverly was predeceased by her husband, Donald Riley, her grandson, Sean Riley, and her three siblings Donald Flatt, Marjorie Brink, and Barbara Flatt.
Services will be held on Tuesday, September 22, at 2:00 p.m. at the Odessa Catharine United Methodist Church, 305 Church Street, Odessa. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Relatives and Friends are invited to call from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Contributions may be made in Beverly's memory to the Odessa Catharine United Methodist Church. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com