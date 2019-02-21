|
Beverly Frost
Corning - Beverly Frost, age 84, of Corning, New York, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at Guthrie Corning Hospital.
Beverly was born October 19, 1934 in Corning, the daughter of Bert and Katherine (Fortner) Randall. She married Rodney Frost on August 15, 1953, to whom she was happily married for 64 years, until his death in 2018.
Beverly was known for her kind and loving heart and her generous spirit. She did not know a stranger. Being the oldest of eight children, she was also known as "the Boss". After raising four children, she trained to be a Braille transcriber. She spent countless hours transcribing textbooks for visually impaired children over the next 30 years. She also volunteered with the hospital chapter for many years. She enjoyed travelling, and she and Rod travelled the world together, sometimes with friends and family. Bev enjoyed quilting, crocheting, music, playing bridge, dancing and writing poetry. She also loved nature and was an avid bird (and bear!) watcher.
She is survived by daughters: Barbara McVeigh of Jonesborough, TN and Cynthia (John Galvin) Frost of Corning, and two sons: Michael (Sally) Frost of Altay, NY and Brian Frost of Corning; sisters: Kay (Pete) Horton of Painted Post, NY and Judy (Floyd) Divens of Lindley, NY; brother, Rick (Deb) Randall of Addison, NY; grandchildren: David Newell Jr., Brian Newell, Dakota Frost, Joshua (Corinne) McVeigh, Cori (Johnny) Tucker, Rosie McVeigh, Brennan Frost and Emma Frost; great-grandchildren: Lilian Newell, Braden Newell, Javaar Tucker and Kylan Tucker.
Bev was predeceased by her sister Dortha Fontana and brothers, Junior, Ernie and James Randall.
The family would like to recognize and offer their heartfelt thanks to the many caregivers who came to the house to provide care, companionship and assistance to both Bev and Rod over the years. Without them, it would not have been possible for Bev and Rod to maintain their quality of life in their own home. For this we are eternally grateful!
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Pawz and Purrz Animal Rescue Inc., PO Box 466, Painted Post, NY 14870.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 23 from 1 - 3 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street, Corning, NY.
Beverly's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019