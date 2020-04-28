|
Beverly J. Williams
Elmira - Beverly J. Williams, formerly of Dryden, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Chemung County Nursing Facility at the age of 87. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Williams on May 19, 1995. She is also predeceased by her son, D. Michael Bowen; brother, Thomas Corey; her nephew, Richard Corey; as well as her parents, Daniel and Opal Corey.
She is survived by her grandson, Michael D. Bowen; daughter-in-law, Jeanette Bowen of Ohio; and former daughter-in-law, Micki Stull of Horseheads. She is also survived by her nieces, Roxanne Corey and Tammy Lynn Corey; her stepson and his wife, Donald and Sheila Williams of Owego, NY, along with their families. Beverly was employed as a secretary for Moore Business Forms and later for American Bridge Steel. She belonged to the Professional Secretary Association and was named Secretary of the Year twice in her career. Funeral services and burial will be private. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in Woodlawn Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at CCNF for their compassion and excellent care given to her during her stay. Beverly's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020