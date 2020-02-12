Services
Beverly Jean Swarthout

Age 86, of Hillsdale, MI and formerly of Elmira, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at her home. She was born June 8, 1933 in Elmira to Clarence & Delfine Irene (Parks) Seemar. Beverly was married April 25, 1952 to Howard Swarthout and he preceded her in death. Beverly was a former manager of the Owego Heights Mobile Home Park in New York; she had attended the Elmira Free Academy and was a member of the Hillsdale Baptist Church. Surviving is a daughter, Stacey (Michael) Winters of Hillsdale; three grandchildren, Michael Winters of Florida, Timothy and Christopher Winters, both of Nashville; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren also survive. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., Elmira on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from, 3:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m., A graveside service for Beverly will take place Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Elmwood Cemetery in Caton, NY. Those wishing may remember Beverly with a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
