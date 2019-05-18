|
|
Beverly Jean Wheeler
Boonesboro, MD - Beverly Jean Wheeler, aged 80, Loving Mother, Sister, Aunt and Friend, born and raised in Elmira New York, passed peacefully from this world on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Boonesboro, Maryland. Beverly is survived by her Son, Joseph Arbach, and Daughter, Tina Matthews, both of whom she had been residing with in Frederick, Maryland. Beverly was the daughter of the late Edgar J. Wheeler, and Josephine Wheeler (nee Bliss), both of whom pre deceased her. Born September 12, 1938 in Tioga PA., Beverly is also pre-deceased by her beloved identical twin sister, Betty Jane Stumpf, her older brothers Edgar Jr., Leon, Ronald, and Llewellyn Wheeler. She is survived by her 2 brothers, Eugene of Horseheads, and Phillip of Parrish Florida and many cousins, nieces and nephews who loved and cherished "Aunt Bev" like a second Mother. Beverly was a homemaker who worked outside the home as co-proprietor of the 11th Ward Hotel in the 60's and 70's, and later with Facet Industries, retiring from there in the early 80's. She loved her children, family, music, dancing, animals, flowers, springtime, chocolate milkshakes, strawberries, Miller lite, travelling, and her beloved kitties, Princess and Grace. She had an abundance of joy and love for her family and friends who gave her so much joy and love in return. Her strength, and love of life and God was an inspiration to all who knew and came into contact with her. With Bev, once a friend, always a friend. A Methodist celebration of her life was held on Thursday May 9th 2019, with family and friends in attendance. Beverly can be remembered by donations to your local Animal Shelter or the of America, in her name. She will be in our hearts forever.
Arrangements were completed by Keeney and Basford Funeral Home in Frederick, Maryland.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2019