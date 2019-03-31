|
|
Beverly L. Weiss
Elmira - Beverly Lois (Templar) Weiss
Age 85 was born September 8, 1933 in Elmira, the daughter of the late Milton and Grace (Terwilliger) Templar. She passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Bethany Manor in Horseheads, NY. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Angelo Mastrantonio Sr.; second husband, Edward Weiss; and her son, Angelo Mastrantonio Jr. She is survived by her sons, Peter (Tammy) Mastrantonio of Conway, SC; and Thomas (Cindy) Mastrantonio of Elmira, NY; sister, Marjorie Stabilito of Delran, NJ; former daughter-in-law, Diane Mastrantonio; grandchildren, Peter (Jamie) Mastrantonio, Lisa (Jim) Crooker, Nicholas (Danielle) Mastrantonio, Ryan (Heather) Mastrantonio, and Michael (Emily) Mastrantonio; great grandchildren, Nevaeh, Julianna, Noah, Nate, Joey, Enzo, Myla, Izzy, Marguerite, and Gianna; along with several nieces, nephews, and several other relatives. Beverly was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother who cherished her family above all else. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira/Southport, NY on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm. Funeral services celebrating her life will follow the visitation at 1 pm. Interment will follow in St. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Spoonbill Foundation, c/o Immix Law Group, 600 NW Naito Parkway, Suite G, Portland, OR 97209 on behalf of Beverly's great grandson, Enzo who is battling PKAN disease. Beverly's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019