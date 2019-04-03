Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
Elmira - Beverly Lois (Templar) Weiss, age 85 was born September 8, 1933 in Elmira, the daughter of the late Milton and Grace (Terwilliger) Templar. She passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Bethany Manor in Horseheads, NY. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira/Southport, NY on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm. Funeral services celebrating her life will follow the visitation at 1 pm. Lay Pastor John P. Knapp will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Spoonbill Foundation, c/o Immix Law Group, 600 NW Naito Parkway, Suite G, Portland, OR 97209 on behalf of Beverly's great grandson, Enzo who is battling PKAN disease. Beverly's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
