Horseheads - Formerly of Southport and the majority of her life in Watkins Glen, age 78, passed away on Wed. May 13, 2020 following a period of declining health. Born on Sept. 12, 1941, in Elmira, NY; daughter to the late, Edwin & Vera Stevens Loveless. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Elwood D. Hill in 2015; and their beloved daughter, Katonka Campbell. A devoted mother, she is survived by her four loving children; Kenneth (Mary) Hill, Alpine; Kimber (Bill McCarty) Hill, Watkins Glen; William (Tiffany) Hill, Watkins Glen; and Gilbert (Patricia) Hill, Horseheads; She also leaves behind 13 extremely loved grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, siblings, Edwin Loveless, Susan Wilson and Judy (Nick) Mastronardi; along with several nieces, nephews and a special friend and sister-in-law, Bonny Farren. Beverly is best remembered by the community for her many years of service and taking great care of her patrons at Chef's Diner in Montour Falls. She is most remembered by her family for her many selfless acts of love, giving and devotion. She enjoyed reading, TV shows, and scratch-offs. A private memorial service will take place at the family's convenience. An observance service on-line may be viewed at www.caywoodsfuneralhome.com then follow the Facebook tab on Wed. May 20, 2020 at 12 (noon) with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 16 to May 18, 2020