Beverly Tuckerman
Poplar Bluff, MO - Beverly J. Tuckerman, age 81, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 due to complications from ovarian cancer at her home surrounded by her children. Beverly was born October 22, 1938 in Ithaca, NY to the late William and Edna Bower. Beverly graduated from Ithaca High School in 1958. She married Ralph Tuckerman on June 20, 1959. They moved to Elmira NY and bought Cory's Hardware running it as the family business for 22 years. In 1982 they moved to Cayuta Lake in Alpine NY. Beverly became the lead florist at Stillmans Green House in Montour Falls, NY. Beverly and Ralph celebrated 47 years of marriage until his death on July 28, 2006. Beverly retired and moved to Poplar Bluff MO in 2008. Beverly attended the Odessa-Catherine Methodist Church serving faithfully on numerous committees and sang in the choir. She was also a member of the Elmira Women's Bowling League. Beverly lead the Wrangler's Marching Corps in Elmira. She maintained the Schuyler County Veteran's Memorial Garden and worked on special projects at the Poplar Bluff Veteran's Museum. Beverly enjoyed gardening, floral arranging, sports, fishing, quilting, cooking, bowling, NASCAR, NY Yankees, STL Cardinals, all the woodland critters that visited her back porch and her cat "Spike". Beverly loved her family. She enjoyed any time she could spend with them whether in person, by phone or facetime. She always said they were her greatest blessing. Beverly is survived by her children; Penny Tuckerman of Endicott, NY, Cindy (Michael) Shane of Poplar Bluff, MO. and Ricky (Kirsten) Tuckerman of Brooksville, FL; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, sisters Nancy Gambitta, Cora Fellows and Linda (William) Warner. She was also preceded in death by her brother in laws Lawrence Gambitta and Bruce Fellows. A graveside service will held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Frear Memorial Park in Ithaca, NY with the Rev. Sheila Price officiating. In lieu of flowers, she has requested a donation be made to the following organizations: Odessa- Catherine Methodist Church, 305 Church St. Odessa, NY. 14869 or to Elara Caring Tri-County Hospice Services Inc. 1614 W. Business Hwy 60, Suite A-2, Dexter, MO 63841. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com