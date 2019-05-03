|
Beverly "Bev" Woodhouse
Corning - Beverly "Bev" Woodhouse, 92, of 22 Brown Road, Corning, New York, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Born Beverly Lois Foster in the family home on Owen Street in Corning she was one of six children to Herman and Hazel (Cortright) Foster. Beverly married Thomas L. Woodhouse, Sr. on February 15, 1947, in St. Patrick's Church in Corning. He predeceased her on September 20, 2000.
Bev attended grammar school in the "Mossy Glen" area of South Corning and graduated from Northside High School in 1945.
"Bubbles" or "Bubs" is best described as an extraordinary, ordinary woman. At the age of 12, she took on the role of nurturer and caretaker during her mother Hazel's illness and death, helping her father and younger brother Malcolm for the next several years. Upon graduating from high school, Bev worked at Corning Hospital as a telephone operator until taking on the role of wife and Mom. With five children in attendance, Bev was an active participant in school and church programs at St. Patrick's Parish. She continued to care for her father in the family home until he died in 1957 and carried on in her role as homemaker until 1967 when she went to work at the family business, The Woodhouse Tavern (formerly Niles Grill). Bev cooked, served and provided camaraderie for countless friends and patrons.
Tom and Bev traveled throughout the U.S. several times for his Navy reunions with crew members from the USS Colorado. They were avid supporters at school and sports events for their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They both retired from the family business in 1990. Bev then volunteered at the Corning Community Food Pantry for several years with her good friends, Virginia Darcangelo, Gert Horigan, and Mart Saunders.
Caring for family and friends was Bev's specialty and lifelong calling; many have been blessed by her kind and loving deeds, her cards and letters of encouragement and, especially, her chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting. Her faith in God, though often challenged, was steadfast and unwavering. Who knows what miracles have taken place due to the prayers she sent up on behalf of others? Bev loved to read, crochet, play Euchre, rock all her precious babies and spend time "gallivanting" with family and friends.
She is survived by three sons: Michael (Patricia), Thomas Jr. (Sue) with whom she most recently resided, and Paul (Tina) of Corning; two daughters: Susan (Ron) Fowler and Joan (Jeff) Cline of Corning; sister: Joyce McKinney of Harrodsburg, KY; brother: Malcolm Foster of Corning; grandsons: Jason (Nicole) Naylor of Murrells Inlet, SC, Mark (Sarah) Stirpe of Lindley, NY, Major Michael (Stacey) Woodhouse, currently stationed in England, Jakob and Samuel Woodhouse of Corning; Kevin (Jen) Fowler of Rochester, NY; four granddaughters: Amy (Jim) Leisenfelder of Albany, NY, Laura Trump of Hornell, NY, Sarah (Kevin) Smetanka of Big Flats, NY, Rachelle Woodhouse of Corning; eleven great grandchildren: Alex and Ava Leisenfelder, William and Hudson Trump, Maddox and Owen Woodhouse, Hannah, Nolan and Braxton Smetanka, Luca and Dominic Stirpe; many beloved nieces and nephews from both the Woodhouse and Foster families; several are her godchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Rosie and Bill James, brother and sister-in-law, Laddie and Audrey Foster, brother-in-law Walter "Doc" McKinney and sister, Geraldine Foster.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, May 7th at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street, Corning with Father Matthew Jones officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Corning.
In lieu of calling hours, it is Bev's request for family and friends to gather after services for a celebration of her life at the Corning American Legion, from Noon until 5 p.m.
Beverly would appreciate memorials in her name be made to the Corning Community Food Pantry, PO Box 1255, 11715 East Corning Road, Corning, NY 14830. Or simply to remember her and her family in your prayers.
Bev's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 3, 2019