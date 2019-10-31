|
|
Billie Yvonne Gammaro
Painted Post - Billie Yvonne Gammaro (nee Peters) of Painted Post, NY passed away peacefully after a short battle with Cancer on October 30, 2019 at the age of 67. Billie will always be remembered for touching the lives of her students, her colleagues, and her dear friends and family. Her kind spirit and genuine compassion for others was a gift to all who knew her. Billie's passion for life was contagious. Her generous spirit and sense of integrity reminds us of how important it is to live our lives to the fullest.
Billie's passion for teaching began in 1974 at Lindley-Presho Elementary School. Billie also taught at Erwin Valley, South Corning, and Carder School. She became President of the Corning Teachers' Association in 2003. While Billie "officially" retired in 2011, she continued teaching and most recently became part of the High School Learning Center family where she leaves a lasting influence. Billie's hobbies included collecting four leaf clovers, turning that luck into multiple jackpots at the casino, and watching and feeding her outdoor "pet" squirrels. Billie loved time with her husband, son, daughter-in-law, and beloved grandchildren. They were all precious to her.
Billie was born September 21st, 1952. She was predeceased by her father, Wilfred Peters, Sr. She is survived by her mother, Ruth Peters, husband, Anthony Gammaro, son, Bryon LaChance (Martha), step-daughters, Andrea and Jaclyn Gammaro, sisters, Penny (Dan) Alderman, Ona (Donald) Rouse, brother, Wilfred (Joy) Peters, Jr., grandchildren Evan, Brett, Jayvon, Jonah, and Taryn and several extended family members.
The family will welcome relatives and friends to call at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service 17 W. Pulteney Street Corning, on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. A celebration of Billie's life will follow there at 4:00 pm.
Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019