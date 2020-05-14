|
|
Blake Wales
Big Flats - On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Blake Wales, loving son, husband and father, passed away at age 35. Blake was born to Joseph and Ruth Wales of Millerton, PA. He attended the automotive program at Penn College. He also completed the Local 267 Plumber and Steamfitter apprenticeship program obtaining his journeyman's card and currently working as an HVAC tech for Johnson Controls. Blake was married to Laura (Bradley) Wales of Mosherville, PA. Together they had two beautiful children, Xander (21 months) and Isabella (2 months). Blake had many interests from music, baseball, guitar, weight lifting, hiking, and vacationing at the beach, but his greatest passion was his children. He is survived by both his parents, his sister, Cheryl (Royal) Draper of Millerton, PA, and brother Robert Wales of Bethlehem, GA. Blake will be greatly missed by all who knew him. There will be a celebration of life event at a later date.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 14 to May 15, 2020