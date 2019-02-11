Services
Vedder and Scott Funeral Home
122 N. Genessee St.
Montour Falls, NY 14865
607-535-2396
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's of the Lake Church
905 N. Decatur St
Watkins Glen, NY
Watkins Glen - Dr. Blanche Borzell, of Watkins Glen, the first female Family Practice Physician in Schuyler County, passed away at Schuyler Hospital on February 9, 2019. She was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on October 14, 1945. The family moved to Alpine, then Watkins Glen where she attended high school. This was followed by Cornell University (B.A.) and Upstate Medical Center (M.D.). After a residency in Family Medicine, she opened her practice in Watkins Glen. This year would have marked 43 years of serving the community. She was also a coroner for the county for over 30 years, serving as Chief Coroner for over 20 of them. Additionally, she was on the Board of Directors and 1st Vice President of NYSACCME, a Diplomat of the American Board of Family Medicine, and a Clinical Associate Professor in the Department of Family Medicine at Upstate Medical University. But, most importantly was her role as a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Robertson; children, Blanche Robertson (Saif Agha) and James Robertson; grand children, Ali and James Agha, and Ryley, Maisie and Grayson Robertson; sisters, Kay (Amedio) Fraboni and Angeline (Christopher) Franzese; her godchildren, Tony Fraboni and Christine Franzese, and other nieces and nephews, Frank Fraboni, Kathy McBride and Cindy Pierce; Helen, Blanche and Angie Franzese; and Alan and Neil Pitcairn, as well as many cousins in Pennsylvania and New York, and her close friend, Ellen Rieback. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Blanche (Karpovich) Borzell.

A special thanks and appreciation to the Staff of Schuyler Hospital for their excellent and compassionate care.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 4-7 pm at Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 905 N. Decatur St., Watkins Glen. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Schuyler Health Foundation, 220 Steuben Street, Montour Falls, NY 14865. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019
