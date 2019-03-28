Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbie Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbie Jean Bennett


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bobbie Jean Bennett Obituary
Bobbie Jean Bennett

Horseheads - Age 85 of Horseheads, NY. She was born March 28, 1933 in Rock Hill, SC, daughter of the late John D. and Margaret (Holmes) Blanks and passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Corning Center for Rehabilitation. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son James in 2004 and brother James R. Blanks, Sr. in 2005. She is survived by her loving husband Wayne F. Bennett, of almost 69 years (September 28, 2019); son and daughter-in-law Donald B. Bennett and Kathleen Hillgren of Indianapolis, IN; granddaughters Katherine (Andrew) Issacson of Gypsum, CO and Jennifer Bennett of Salt Lake City, UT. Bobbie Jean and Wayne enjoyed dancing. They were members of the Soaring Polka Assoc. and taught dancing. She was also an excellent cook. Private services will take place at the convenience of the family with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now