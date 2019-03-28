|
Bobbie Jean Bennett
Horseheads - Age 85 of Horseheads, NY. She was born March 28, 1933 in Rock Hill, SC, daughter of the late John D. and Margaret (Holmes) Blanks and passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Corning Center for Rehabilitation. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son James in 2004 and brother James R. Blanks, Sr. in 2005. She is survived by her loving husband Wayne F. Bennett, of almost 69 years (September 28, 2019); son and daughter-in-law Donald B. Bennett and Kathleen Hillgren of Indianapolis, IN; granddaughters Katherine (Andrew) Issacson of Gypsum, CO and Jennifer Bennett of Salt Lake City, UT. Bobbie Jean and Wayne enjoyed dancing. They were members of the Soaring Polka Assoc. and taught dancing. She was also an excellent cook. Private services will take place at the convenience of the family with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019