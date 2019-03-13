|
|
Bonita Marie Ellis
Horseheads - Age 61 of Horseheads, NY, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. Bonita was born in Elmira on June 14, 1957 to the late Clarence D. Johnson and Janice M. Ellis. Bonita was also predeceased by her brothers, Rev. William Ellis, Adrian Ellis and Stephen Ellis. She is survived by her son Cyril Ellis of Elmira; grandson Quinton Ellis; sister Barbara Ann Ellis of Elmira and a host of nieces and nephews. Bonita was employed with various adult care and nursing facilities until her health failed. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Friday, March 15th from 5 to 7 pm. Words of Comfort will be shared at 6 pm.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019