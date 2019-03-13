Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonita Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonita Marie Ellis


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bonita Marie Ellis Obituary
Bonita Marie Ellis

Horseheads - Age 61 of Horseheads, NY, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. Bonita was born in Elmira on June 14, 1957 to the late Clarence D. Johnson and Janice M. Ellis. Bonita was also predeceased by her brothers, Rev. William Ellis, Adrian Ellis and Stephen Ellis. She is survived by her son Cyril Ellis of Elmira; grandson Quinton Ellis; sister Barbara Ann Ellis of Elmira and a host of nieces and nephews. Bonita was employed with various adult care and nursing facilities until her health failed. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Friday, March 15th from 5 to 7 pm. Words of Comfort will be shared at 6 pm.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now