Bonnie Bell Hilfiger
Troy, PA - Bonnie Bell Hilfiger, age 68, passed away unexpectedly in her home in Troy, PA on November 21, 2019.
Bonnie taught art in Wyalusing before becoming a self-employed artist. Bonnie was a well-known artist in the region and shared her love of art with many children and adults through art lessons and camps.
She is survived by her husband Gary Hilfiger; her three children and her grandchildren. She was well loved and admired for her gentle, loving spirit.
A Funeral Service for Bonnie will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 am from the Camptown Community Church with Pastor Joshua Yorks officiating. Interment will follow at the Camptown Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church Street, Wyalusing, PA on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 3:00-6:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following: www.gofundme.com (search for "Bonnie Bell Art Memorial") for the establishment of an art memoriam created in her honor.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019