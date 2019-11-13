|
Bonnie D. (Randall) Strong
Elmira, NY - Bonnie Diane (Randall) Strong, "Grandma," "Gaga," age 69, of Elmira, NY, ascended to her next adventure on November 6, 2019. She died peacefully at home, in the arms of her daughter, while the room was filled with words of love and encouragement from those who loved her in this life.
Bonnie was predeceased by her first husband, Daniel Robinson, in 1972, and her second husband, Richard Strong, in 2013; father, William Randall; and mother and step-father, Martha and Charles McKown.
Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Tabetha (Robinson) Kelsey; grandchildren, Tiffany Ronan and Nathaniel Strong; sisters, Debra (Scott) Leader and Sandra (John) Edmonson; brothers, Dana (Roxanne) Randall and Terry (Lynda) Randall; brothers-in-law, Gerald (Sherrill) Strong, James Strong, and Joseph (Susan) Strong; sister-in-law, Susan (Robert) Allen; special "daughter," Bridget Blake; lifelong friend, Laura Gillis; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bonnie was a lover of all things domestic. Whether it be making homemade candy, DIY Christmas ornaments, making the best macaroni and cheese, sloppy joes, hot cocoa, etc, or wrapping the most ornate gifts, she always liked to put her own personal touch on whatever she did. She loved her animals and cared for them as if they were her own children, even making them homemade food. Bonnie enjoyed playing cards, road trips to Cortland, and family movies with her daughter and grandchildren. She was a kind, compassionate, generous woman, and people just enjoyed being in her presence.
As per Bonnie's request, traditional funeral services will not be held. In absolute "Bonnie" fashion, she wanted her life to be remembered joyously, celebrated with food, drink, music and karaoke. Arrangements will be made this spring for burial with a Celebration of Life immediately following.
Bonnie's family would like to extend special thanks to the Blue Team at CareFirst Hospice, not just for the care they provided, but for their loving compassion and support.
Your battle is over, Mom. Go soar with the Angels.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019