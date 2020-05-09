|
Bonnie G. Mullen
Elmira, NY - Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born on July 4, 1935 in Elkland, PA, the daughter of Harold and Lilian Stewart Bishop Anglea. Bonnie was a member of the Wellsburg Fire Department Auxiliary and worked at the Wellsburg Food Pantry. Years ago, she was active as Senior Regent in the Horseheads Moose Club. Bonnie had a trenchant wit, and a playful sense of humor. She enjoyed Bingo, going to the casino, loved her flower garden, and feeding the birds. She loved butterflies, putting together jigsaw puzzles and quilting. She made over 100 hats and 30 lap robes for Hospice Care. She also made hats and scarves for Hope of Christmas in Elmira for Community Wesleyan Church. More importantly, she loved spending time with her family. She is a treasure that will be deeply missed by everyone's life she touched. She was predeceased by her husband, Ross Mullen, in 2013 and first husband Robert Larry Howe in 2015. She is survived by her daughters, Mindy (Steve) Hudson of Horseheads, NY and Tracy (Mike) Foster of Albuquerque, NM. Grandchildren, Mike Connor, Justin Connor, Ryan (Krystal) Foster, Adam Foster; Step Grandchildren, Steven Hudson, Scott Hudson, Robbie Hudson and family, Melissa Hudson and family, Chrissy Hudson, and family. Great Grandchildren, Liam Connor, Quinn Connor (their mother, Caitlin Connor), Asher Foster. Sister-in-law, Dawn Mullen and family in Arizona, loving companion Tom Tengowski of Nanticoke, PA and several extended family members. The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time, but due to the current pandemic there will be no calling hours or public services. She will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery where all are welcome to take part in a drive through (all must remain in your vehicles) at 1:30PM on Thursday, May 14, 2020 to honor Bonnie. The family would like to thank the ER staff at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center, the paramedics, and everyone that tried so desperately to bring her back to life. They showed such compassion and empathy. God bless you all!! Those wishing to remember Bonnie please consider contributions to the Wellsburg Vol. Fire Dept. and Auxiliary, Wellsburg Food Pantry @ 147 Main St., PO Box 23, Wellsburg, NY 14894, or your local animal shelter in her memory. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Bonnie's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020