|
|
Bonnie Makinster Schmitt
Long Eddy - Bonnie Makinster Schmitt of Long Eddy, NY, a long time area resident, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Roscoe Regional Rehab. and Residential Health Care Facility, Roscoe, NY. She was 70.
The daughter of the late Charles C. and Dorothy R. Chamberlain Makinster, she was born May 16, 1948, in Elmira, NY.
Memorial services will be Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 1 PM in the East Branch Community Church in East Branch, NY. The Rev. Paul Cicio will officiate.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home Railroad Avenue, Roscoe, NY. 607-498-4929 or 845-439-5200 or www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019