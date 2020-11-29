1/
Boyd Titsworth Jr.
1925 - 2020
Boyd Titsworth, Jr

Elmira - Age 95, of Elmira, NY passed away on Saturday, November 28th 2020 at the Elcor Health Services in Horseheads, NY. Boyd was born in Elmira on April 2, 1925 son of the late Boyd Sr. and Ada (Burlew) Titsworth. Boyd was also predeceased by his wives, Norma (Stevens) and Mary (Allen) Titsworth. Boyd served our country in the US Army during WWII and was a proud owner of Boyd & Norma's Superstore in Bigflats, NY. Boyd was a lifelong fan of the NY Yankees and a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Boyd is survived by his daughters, Linda (William) Peters, Connie Smith, Doris Cullen and Tammy (Larry) Beck; son, Denny Titsworth; special step-daughter, Jeanette, along with 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brother, Donald (Raye) Burlew and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service with military honors will take place at a later date in Maple Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are with the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.




Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
