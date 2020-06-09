Brandon A. Smith
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brandon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brandon A. Smith

Pine City - Brandon A. Smith, age 35 of Pine City, NY passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Claude and Marna Smith; and George and Shirley Snowburg; aunt, Ethel Jean Schrader and uncle, Andrew Smith.

Brandon is survived by his loving parents, Earl and Kathy Smith; aunts and uncles, Mark and Karna O'Herron, Keith and Mary Stewart, Steve and Pat Scott; several cousins; best friend, Eric Fawcett; and many friends.

Brandon was a graduate of Corning Community College. He went on to work at Sikorsky Aircraft, Unisite Design (Maryland), and lastly at Corning Inc. He loved baseball and was a faithful Boston Red Sox fan. He umpired for the NYS Baseball Umpire Association for several years.

Brandon loved the family farm where he got to use his antique tractors and farm machinery. He was a devoted collector and loved going to auctions.

A graveside service celebrating Brandon's life will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1 pm in Elmwood Cemetery, Caton, NY. Brandon's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Elmwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Olthof Funeral Home - Elmira
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved