Brandon A. Smith
Pine City - Brandon A. Smith, age 35 of Pine City, NY passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Claude and Marna Smith; and George and Shirley Snowburg; aunt, Ethel Jean Schrader and uncle, Andrew Smith.
Brandon is survived by his loving parents, Earl and Kathy Smith; aunts and uncles, Mark and Karna O'Herron, Keith and Mary Stewart, Steve and Pat Scott; several cousins; best friend, Eric Fawcett; and many friends.
Brandon was a graduate of Corning Community College. He went on to work at Sikorsky Aircraft, Unisite Design (Maryland), and lastly at Corning Inc. He loved baseball and was a faithful Boston Red Sox fan. He umpired for the NYS Baseball Umpire Association for several years.
Brandon loved the family farm where he got to use his antique tractors and farm machinery. He was a devoted collector and loved going to auctions.
A graveside service celebrating Brandon's life will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1 pm in Elmwood Cemetery, Caton, NY. Brandon's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.