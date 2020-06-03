Brenda Ann Kipferl



Millerton,PA - BRENDA ANN KIPFERL Age 57 of Millerton,PA passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Brenda was born July 14, 1962 in Troy, PA the daughter of Wayne Johnston and Frances Chrzan Johnston-Chopak. She was a ticket agent for American Airlines/Piedmont Airline in Elmira, NY. Brenda was a member of The Central Assembly of God Church in Horseheads, NY. She was very active in her church. She loved traveling and motorcyles. Brenda loved her family and friends and treasured the time she spent with them. Brenda is survived by her Husband Kevin L. Kipferl ; her Children: Shante' Tranchant and her fiance' (James Perry) of Horseheads, NY , Brittany Berbary of Elmira, NY , Michelle (Glenn) Earle , Lisa (Robert) Ross, and Brandy (Thomas) Bower ; Grandchildren: Malakahi Johnston, Brayden Berbary, Mayzie Berbary, Arielle (Shane) Jacobs, Dylan Platon, Jordan Ross, Leanna Ross, Kaleb Bower , and Alivia Bower; several Great Grandchildren; Mother: Frances Chopak of Troy, PA ; Sister: Doreen Wandell (Bob Jamieson) of Elmira Heights, NY ; Brothers and Sisters-in-law: David (Judy) Johnston of Columbia Crossroads,PA and Brian (Heather) Johnston of Gillett, PA; Kevin's Brothers and Sister. Brenda had several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of caring friends. A Celebration of Brenda's Life will be held at The Central Assembly of God Church 1 Brenway Drive in Horseheads, NY on Sunday, June 7th from 2-5 PM. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY.









