|
|
Brenda S. Lyon
Penn Yan - Brenda S. Lyon, age 67 of Penn Yan, NY passed away suddenly Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital. Brenda was born on September 17, 1951 in Elmira, NY to the late Beverly C. (Brown) Lyon and Walter Stuart Lyon. Brenda grew up in Port Chester, NY. After High School Brenda went on to study photography at the School of Visual Arts. She then attended SUNY at Purchase College, where she received her Bachelor of Science in Psychology. Brenda moved to San Francisco, California where she studied Clinical Psychology at New College of California. Brenda lived in San Francisco, Berkeley and Oakland before moving to Portland Oregon. There she worked in management at a Telecom company. Wanting to spend time with her parents, Brenda eventually found her way back to NY, residing in Penn Yan, NY. Brenda is survived by her sister Barbara (Michael McLoughlin) Lyon; brother Bruce (Melissa Conrad) Lyon; nieces Sara (David Smith) Lyon and Jennifer McLoughlin; great nieces Rhiannon and Rylie Lyonsmith and great nephew Reid Lyonsmith, born just 36 hours prior to her passing. When Brenda lived in Oregon, she had the honor of having a family of 7 live with her. She was their second mom and grand mom, as she helped raise the 5 children. She is survived by her second family, currently of Laveen AZ, Aneisa and Luis Sepulveda, her grandchildren, from oldest to youngest, Lorenzo, Andres, Alessandra, Angelita and Weesie (Nick Name). She also has a great grandson Cristiano. Memories of Brenda may be shared with her friends and family at www.townsendwoodfuneralchapel.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019