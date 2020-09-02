1/1
Brian E. "Bubby" Smith Iii
2013 - 2020
Brian E. Smith, III, "Bubby"

Elmira Heights - Age 7, passed away very unexpectedly on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Maryland. He was born on April 26, 2013 in Elmira, NY. Bubby is survived by his loving parents, Brian and Tara (Bryant) Smith Jr.; brother, Maverick Smith; sisters, Brianna and Madison Smith; maternal grandparents, Vicky and Raymond Bryant; paternal grandparents, Brian Smith Sr. and Carrie Cady; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins. Bubby was a loving and caring child and always put others before himself. He was training to be a ninja and he loved Pokémon, Ninjago and Naruto and always shared with his siblings. Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, September 5th from 11 am to 1 pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Funeral service will take place there at 1 pm with Pastor Aaron Stearns officiating. Interment will follow in Fitzsimmons Cemetery. Adhering to state regulation, all guests must wear a face mask and maintain social distancing.




Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
SEP
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
SEP
5
Interment
Fitzsimmons Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
