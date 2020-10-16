Brian G. Meck



Syracuse NY - Age 64, of Syracuse, N.Y., formerly of Elmira, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly early Sunday morning, October 11, 2020, as the result of a motor vehicle accident. Brian was born and raised in Elmira, N.Y. Brian was the son of the late Edward J. and Aurelia Ryan Meck. He is also predeceased by his two brothers, James M. and Timothy S. Meck. Brian is survived by his daughters, Danielle Meck of Maplewood MN and Katie Dalluhn of Newport MN , with her husband Joseph and their children, Jade, Brody and Bristol; siblings: J. Karen Meck of Fairport NY, MariJon (Joseph) LeMark of Victor NY, Bernadette A. Forest of Orlando FL, Edward J. "Jack" (Rory) Meck, Jr. of Elmira NY, Margaret Ann "Bridgette" (Paul) Brady of Fairport NY, William P. (Jeannette) Meck of Pine City NY, and Ann Marie (Peter) Michalko of Elmira NY; along with numerous nieces and nephews, in particular his niece Cassandra (Erik) Meck Miller of Painted Post, NY. Brian was a 1974 graduate of Elmira Free Academy. He excelled in sports as a cadet at Fredricks Military Academy making MVP in all three of his sports baseball, basketball, and football, and was named Most Outstanding Cadet. From there he went on to the University of Minnesota where he received a degree in Culinary Arts. For most of his life, Brian was a chef, working at various restaurants in Minnesota and New York. This was more than just a career for Brian; he had a true passion for culinary arts. He worked his way up the ladder and eventually became an Executive Chef. Brian not only had a passion for cooking. He had a passion for growing things. He always enjoyed watching his raspberry plants grow and eventually making his famous raspberry chocolate chip cookies from them. Brian also loved nature and the outdoors. He had a real appreciation for the beauty and history of Upstate NY. Brian was a true animal lover; he loved all animals, especially dogs, and was partial to Basset Hounds. Brian was also a collector of many things but most recently he loved going through his coin collection looking for one of the most rare coins made in the U.S. Brian will be remembered for a lot of things, but maybe the most recognizable trait was his contagious laugh and his ability to make people smile. Brian had many good friends and anyone who knew him knows he was quite the "comical character". He was always cracking jokes and making others around him laugh; there was never a dull moment if Brian could help it. Family and Friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., Elmira, on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 604 Park Place, Elmira, on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Committal prayers and interment will follow at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery.









