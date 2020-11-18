1/1
Brian Keith Adams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Keith Adams

Elmira - Age 57, of West Elmira, NY, beloved father, brother, uncle, son, coach, and friend to many, passed away suddenly on November 13, 2020 at home. It is with our saddened hearts he left this world much too soon. He is survived by his son, Sean Adams (and long-time girlfriend Mary Meas) of Boston, MA, brother, Todd Adams (wife Nancy, nieces Maddie and Alexa) of State College, PA, and brother, Jay Adams (wife Linda) of Newell, WV.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlos George and Marylou Adams of Ulster Pa, and Sean's mother, Debra Adams.

Brian was an entrepreneur who built his own company up and turned it into a very successful business. He also served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force. He coached soccer at Notre Dame High School, guiding the team to a state title, and was also very involved with the Soaring Capitals Soccer Club.

Brian lived his life to the fullest and in the way he wanted. He always seemed to be juggling too many things at once, but you always knew that if anyone could do it, it was Brian. You couldn't make him show up on time, or respond to you before he was ready, but if you were in his circle, a large circle at that, you knew he loved you deeply. The void he left behind cannot be filled. At a future date there will be a service to celebrate his life as he would have wanted. Brian will be buried in a private service with military honors at the Bath National Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved