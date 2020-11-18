Brian Keith Adams



Elmira - Age 57, of West Elmira, NY, beloved father, brother, uncle, son, coach, and friend to many, passed away suddenly on November 13, 2020 at home. It is with our saddened hearts he left this world much too soon. He is survived by his son, Sean Adams (and long-time girlfriend Mary Meas) of Boston, MA, brother, Todd Adams (wife Nancy, nieces Maddie and Alexa) of State College, PA, and brother, Jay Adams (wife Linda) of Newell, WV.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlos George and Marylou Adams of Ulster Pa, and Sean's mother, Debra Adams.



Brian was an entrepreneur who built his own company up and turned it into a very successful business. He also served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force. He coached soccer at Notre Dame High School, guiding the team to a state title, and was also very involved with the Soaring Capitals Soccer Club.



Brian lived his life to the fullest and in the way he wanted. He always seemed to be juggling too many things at once, but you always knew that if anyone could do it, it was Brian. You couldn't make him show up on time, or respond to you before he was ready, but if you were in his circle, a large circle at that, you knew he loved you deeply. The void he left behind cannot be filled. At a future date there will be a service to celebrate his life as he would have wanted. Brian will be buried in a private service with military honors at the Bath National Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store