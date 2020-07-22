1/1
Brian Thomas Twardeski
1974 - 2020
Brian Thomas Twardeski

Of Jamestown, NY, formerly of Horseheads, NY. Born May 25, 1974 passed away July 20, 2020 at the age of 46 due to a tragic boating accident caused by a severe storm. Brian was a 1992 graduate of Horseheads High School. He worked as a Regional Sales Representative for Parts Unlimited for 20 years. Brian traveled the world and lived life to the fullest. Dearly loved son, father, brother, and companion. Survived by parents Frank Twardeski Jr. of Elmira, Anna and Richard Burritt of Horseheads, sons Tyler (mother Lisa and half brother Shane) of Elmira and Cole (mother Misty) of Jamestown, grandmother Eleanor Twardeski of Elmira, brother Frank Twardeski III with wife Emily and son Nicholas of Lodi, step-brother Rich Burritt of Wayland, step-sister Michelle Margeson of Hornell, loving companion Pamela Campion and her children Emelyn, Connor, and Austin of Frewsburg, uncles John Gessick of Pottsboro, TX and Tom Gessick of Altamont, aunt Mary Fulmer of Elmira. Pre-deceased by paternal grandfather Frank Twardeski Sr. of Elmira, aunt Diane Twardeski of Elmira, maternal grandparents Clarence and Eva Gessick of Elmira Heights, and uncle Stephen Gessick of Elmira. Brian will be dearly missed, always loved and never forgotten. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Chautauqua Co. Sheriff's Office (C.C.W.E.T) 15 E. Chautauqua St., Mayville, NY 14757; Ashville Fire Station 1, 5338 Stow Rd., Ashville, NY 14710; Lakewood FD, 37 Packard Ave., Lakewood, NY 14750 and the Bemus Point Volunteer FD, 13 Alburtus Ave., Bemus Point, NY 14712.




Published in Star-Gazette from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
