Elmira - Age 80, of Elmira, NY, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was born in Washington D.C. on February 16, 1940 to the late Warren and Ruby (Childress) Benjamin. Bruce grew up in Silver Spring, MD and enlisted in the US Army in July of 1960 and was discharged in August of 1963. He then started working Electrical Construction in the Washington D.C. area but also for a few years in Florida. Bruce retired in 2002 and moved to the Elmira area in 2006. He is survived by his longtime companion, Gayle Temple of Elmira; daughter, Stacey Ann Boyd of NC and his grandsons, Kolin and Kameron Boyd both of NC. Bruce loved tools and to work with wood. He was a talented furniture builder and refinisher. Bruce also loved cars and trucks and taking them apart and rebuilding them until modern electronics came in. He was also an expert on old cars and trucks and could tell you the make, model and year on any of them. Services for Bruce will be held at a later date in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Bruce loved the Irish Blessing, "May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine upon your face. May the rain fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand. Amen ". Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.









