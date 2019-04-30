|
|
Bruce Nary Woodworth
Horseheads - Bruce Nary Woodworth, 90, of Horseheads, and formerly of Montour Falls, passed away on Thursday, April 24, 2019 at Elcor Nursing Home. He was born in Montour Falls on May 3, 1928, the son of Maynard and Ruth (Nary) Woodworth. Bruce graduated from Odessa-Montour High School and went on to serve with the US Army from 1950-1952. He married the former, Doris J. Strong on September 16, 1955 in Watkins Glen, NY.
Bruce was a Senior Service Man at Shepard-Niles Crane and Hoist Corp. for 46 years, retiring in 1992. He was a dedicated husband and father, always putting his family first. He enjoyed fishing, baseball and stamp collecting. Bruce was a member of the American Legion Post in Odessa and a life member of the Mechanics Club.
He is survived by his wife, Doris J. Woodworth of Horseheads; sons, Stephen (Theresa) Woodworth of Watkins Glen, and Gary (Jackie) Woodworth of Trumansburg; four grandchildren, Derek Woodworth, Matthew Woodworth, Margaret "Meg" Woodworth, and Luke Apgar; and four great grandchildren, Khloe Goodrich, Hayden Woodworth, Natalee Woodworth and Brooke Apgar. He was predeceased by his father, Maynard in 1971, his mother, Ruth in 1982, and by brother, Charles in 1970.
Bruce's family would like to thank the staff at Elcor for the compassion shown to him throughout his stay there.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. Burial with military honors will follow at Montour Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Schuyler County, 124 Marina Dr., Montour Falls, NY 14865. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019