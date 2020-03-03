Services
Bruce R. Emmick


1948 - 2020
Bruce R. Emmick Obituary
Bruce R. Emmick

Elmira - It is with great sadness that the family of Bruce Emmick announces his passing on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, as a result of declining health. Bruce was born in Elmira on May 24, 1948, to Roland and Eleanor (Alba) Emmick, who predeceased him. He was a graduate of Elmira Southside High School, Bryant & Stratton in Buffalo and Tri-State University in Indiana. He was employed by Morse Chain/Emerson Electric in Ithaca and retired from Corning Incorporated. He will be lovingly remembered by his son, Brad (Denise) Emmick, brothers Gary (Dorothy) Emmick, James (Sharon) Emmick, sister Carolyn (Benjamin) Connelly, grandchildren Ashlee (Tommy) Gould, Conner Hunt, great grandchild Hayden Gould, and feline companion, Felix. Bruce was a lifelong sports enthusiast. In high school he was a three sport athlete playing football, basketball and baseball. In later years he was an avid bowler and followed professional sports, especially his beloved Buffalo Bills! He loved being outdoors and traveling, driving cross country several times throughout his life. Bruce was a friend to all and loved by so many. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the discretion of Bruce's family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to an animal shelter of your choice in memory of Bruce.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
