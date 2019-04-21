|
|
Cameron Howard McFall
- - Cameron Howard McFall, 51, formerly of Burdett, passed away on April 12, 2019. He was born on November 11, 1967. Cameron was a lifelong resident of New York before recently moving to Tyler, Texas. He loved his family and visiting with friends. He is survived by his daughter, Ashlynn McFall; his sisters, Gail Rumsey (Christopher), Sharon Bergeron (Leland, Jr.) of Louisiana, Dawn Teeter (George); brothers, Steve McFall, Charles (Nancy) McFall, Daryl McFall, Kelly McFall, and Stacy (Robin) McFall; and by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Howard McFall, mother Abby Gail, his brother, Kevin, sister-in-law, Dawn Vary-McFall, and life companion, Frances A. Buckley. There will be a memorial gathering at a later date. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019