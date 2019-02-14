|
|
|
Candis E. Chambers
Elmira Heights - Candis E Chambers. Age 59. Of Elmira Heights N.Y. Passed away Saturday February 2, 2019 at Fred & Harriet Taylor Nursing center in Bath N.Y. Was born in elmira N.Y. August 12, 1959. Candy was an employee of the Star-Gazette in Elmira, N.Y. for many years.
She was predeceased by her parents Bernard and Lorianne (Robey) Chambers. Her stepsister, Luella Hall.
Adoptive parents, James H.and Alberta (Jackson) White and their Daughter, Toni white.
She is survived by her brother Rolland John Chamber, Sandy Sommers, stepmother Ina (Spencer) Chambers, stepsister Ileen Erich and several nieces and nephews.
She was dearly loved by her adopted sisters and the families of Karen(James) Carpenter, Shirley(Robert) Olpaka, and Cindy(Mitch)Baker.
Candy was a very talented needle point artist. Adamant follower of NASCAR, Spent countless hours on her Genealogy.
Candy loved all of her family, friends and co-workers and would do anything to help when she could.
Candy was Dearly Loved and will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
We would like to give a special Thank You to Dr.Richard Terry, the Staff of the Faulk Cancer Center and all who helped in caring for her in her final days.
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More