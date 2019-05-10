|
|
Carisa M. Buzako
Millerton, PA - Age 38 of Millerton, PA. She was born February 9, 1981 in Elmira, NY, the daughter of Howard Brockway and Donna (Frank) Comfort and passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 unexpectedly at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester surrounded by her loving family, NY. She is survived by her husband Ryan Buzako; children Calex, Logan & A'LLexis Bellows and Quinn Buzako; parents Howard Brockway of Dansville, NY, Donna and Gregory Comfort of Millerton; brother Joshua and Shenelle Brockway with their children Taylaur, Aidric and Memphis all of Lawrenceville; grandfather Glenn Frank of Millerton; in-laws Joseph and Peg Buzako of Pine City, Linda and Terry Noble of Millerton. Carisa was formerly employed as bookkeeper and manager of Curly's Chicken House. She was an entrepreneur owning and operating Carisa Buzako Cleaning Service and Carisa's Accessorize and Sparkle Boutique. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Monday, May 13th from 4 to 7 pm. Her funeral service will follow at 7 pm. Interment will take place in Tioga County Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 10 to May 12, 2019