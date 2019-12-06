Services
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
More Obituaries for Carl Cornish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl A. Cornish

Carl A. Cornish Obituary
Carl A. Cornish

Horseheads - Age 87, a longtime resident of Horseheads; he was born on November 21, 1932 in Hammondsport, NY, son of the late Orien A. and Elvira (Robinson) Cornish. Carl passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30th 2019. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brothers Clyde and Earl, along with his sister Loreta. Carl is survived by his nephew Timothy (Joy-Lee) Cornish; his nieces Elizabeth and Margaret Cornish; along with several extended family and friends. An Army veteran, Carl served stateside during the Korean Conflict. He was employed for 31 years with the Elmira Correctional Facility before his retirement. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St., in Horseheads on Tuesday December 10th, 2019 from 4 pm to 6 pm. His funeral service will be held at 6 pm. Private Committal and interment will take place at Bradford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may honor Carl by making a donation in his name to support your local or the . Condolences may be left and donation information available at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
