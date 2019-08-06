|
Carl C. Doane
Van Etten - Carl C. Doane, 75, of Van Etten, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born in Burdett, NY on January 25, 1944, the son of the late Arthur and Bessie Doane. Carl retired from the Lehigh Valley Railroad. He enjoyed working on his old cars, collecting trains, pictures and figurines.
He is survived by his children, Kathy (Rodney) Merinen, Randy (Jo Kay Salmi) Doane, Rick Doane and Christopher Doane all of Van Etten; a sister, Barbara Grey of Burdett; six grandchildren, Joey, Ryan, Nicholas, Katlin, Kevin and Amanda; a great granddaughter, Alaina; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Joyce Doane in 2016, and by his brothers, Wayne and Gerald Doane.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 11:00 am-12:00 pm at Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. Carl's funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm followed by burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Odessa. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019