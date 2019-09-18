|
|
Carl H. Woughter
Center Barnstead - Carl H. Woughter, 78, of Center Barnstead, NH passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 with his family by his side following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on January 26, 1941 in Elmira, NY, he was the son of the late Carl C. and Edwina (Rohan) Woughter. He was educated in the local schools, graduating from High School in 1959. He went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Navy. Carl and his wife Dorothy owned and operated the Thirsty Whale in Newburyport, Massachusetts for 28 years. He enjoyed the time he spent living on a sailboat and sailing to many parts of the world when his children were younger. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing. Carl's great grandson Anthony was the apple of his eye and he took great pride in keeping himself involved in all that Anthony did. He served on the school board for 15 years in Barnstead/Alton and two years for the Tamworth Community School in Tamworth, NH as well as 4 years for the State School Board.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Larry Woughter.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Noyes) Woughter with whom he shared 58 years, his daughters, Elizabeth Arthurs and her husband James of Jamaica and Kelly Woughter-Nesius of Melburne, FL, brother, Gary Woughter of Florida and Thousand Islands, NY, sisters, Carol Woughter of Pine City, NY and Nancy Henderickson and her husband Scott of Pine City, NY, grandchildren, Carissa Marie Lampedecchio-Candage and her husband Tony of Meredith, NH and Maggie Tassinari and her husband Michael of Peabody, MA, great grandchildren, Anthony and Harlow with one more on the way as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Carl's life will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 starting at 2:00pm at his residence. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carl's memory may be made to The Community School, 1164 Bunker Hill Road, South Tamworth, NH 03883. The Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home in Epsom is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.stilloaks.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019