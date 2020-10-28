1/
Carl J. Donald
Horseheads, NY - Passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the age of 78. The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time but a Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to remember Carl please consider memorial donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 5014 or by phone at 1-800-708-7644 in his memory. Condolences, words of comfort and a full obituary may be viewed at Carl's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.






Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
