Resources
Horseheads - Age 88, passed away at ELCOR Nursing home in Horseheads, NY on 30 Sept 2019. His loving wife, Shirley Walker has already passed on and is waiting for him in the land of their dreams. He is survived by his two sons, Robert Walker and John Walker; 3 grandchildren, Geoffrey Walker, Joanna Walker Martin, and Leslie Walker Hubbard; 3 great grandchildren, Isaac and Bodhi Walker, and Payton Hubbard; 2 sisters, Janet Devine and Margaret Vanermine who reside in Dade City Florida. Carl was born in Cameron, WV on Mar 12, 1931. He graduated from Painted Post High School in 1950. Carl served 3 years in the Hell on Wheels, 2nd Armored Division in Mannheim Germany. Carl was a professional glass grinder at Corning Glass Works, Big Flats Plant. Carl was very family driven; he always placed his family above everything else. Carl was an avid traveler. Every summer he and his family would travel to Florida or branch out and go to Yellowstone National Park or other areas of interest throughout the USA. After the countless "Super 8" movies were developed from each trip, Carl and family would invite the neighbors to an outside viewing of the movies. The viewings were always packed. He believed very strongly in genealogy. As such, he and his family tracked Carl's relatives back to the early 1600s in Ireland. He was also an avid Civil War researcher. His grandfather fought at Gettysburg, Chancellorsville, Antietam and Spotsylvania, just to name a few battles he fought in. After all these battles, he lived into the 1920s. Additionally, Carl was a stout fisherman and hunter. He would always tell his sons of the hunting areas he walked in Campbell, New York where he grew up. He is truly missed and has set the stage for others to follow. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
