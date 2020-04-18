|
|
Carl Todzia, Sr.
Erin - age 91 of Erin, NY. He was born March 4, 1929 in Syracuse NY and passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones at the Guthrie Corning Hospital. He was predeceased by mother Ester, Father Stanley, 3 Brothers, 3 Sisters of Syracuse, Daughter Linda, Son Stanley and Grandson Clint Of Horseheads. Carl is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Charlotte; children Carl (Tina) Todzia Jr. of Pine Vally Kim of Horseheads, Frank (Tina) Todzia of Syracuse, John (Mary) Todzia of Horseheads, Karen (Joe) West of Elmira Heights, Daughter in law Angela Todzia of Horseheads Along with 17 Grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren. Carl was a well known and loved self-employed painting contractor for over 45 years. He loved to sing love songs to his family. He would always share encouraging words to those around him and he always was full of Smiles and laughter. The Family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Brian Cassetta at the Guthrie Horseheads and the ICU Staff at the Guthrie Corning Hospital for their compassion and caring that was extended to our family in a time of need. It was Carl's wishes that there be no calling hours or service. Walter J. Kent Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020