Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Todzia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Todzia Sr.


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Todzia Sr. Obituary
Carl Todzia, Sr.

Erin - age 91 of Erin, NY. He was born March 4, 1929 in Syracuse NY and passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones at the Guthrie Corning Hospital. He was predeceased by mother Ester, Father Stanley, 3 Brothers, 3 Sisters of Syracuse, Daughter Linda, Son Stanley and Grandson Clint Of Horseheads. Carl is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Charlotte; children Carl (Tina) Todzia Jr. of Pine Vally Kim of Horseheads, Frank (Tina) Todzia of Syracuse, John (Mary) Todzia of Horseheads, Karen (Joe) West of Elmira Heights, Daughter in law Angela Todzia of Horseheads Along with 17 Grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren. Carl was a well known and loved self-employed painting contractor for over 45 years. He loved to sing love songs to his family. He would always share encouraging words to those around him and he always was full of Smiles and laughter. The Family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Brian Cassetta at the Guthrie Horseheads and the ICU Staff at the Guthrie Corning Hospital for their compassion and caring that was extended to our family in a time of need. It was Carl's wishes that there be no calling hours or service. Walter J. Kent Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -