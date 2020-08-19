CARL WALTER ISLEY
Watkins Glen - Age 88 of Watkins Glen, NY, died peacefully on August 17, 2020.
He was born in Montour Falls, August 24, 1931, the son of Carl James and Carolyn Mahoney Isley. For forty-three years, Carl was employed by Shepard Niles Crane and Hoist as a salesman and Vice- President of Sales-Service. A proud graduate of Saint Bonaventure University, he served in the Army Rangers and Army Reserves. Carl was an active member of the community. He served as President of the New York State Jaycees and co-founded the Squires Drum and Bugle Corps. In addition, he was a board member of the Watkins Glen Central Schools, the Watkins Glen Grand Prix Corporation, and the Watkins Glen Golf Course. To benefit Schuyler Hospital, Carl co-chaired the Schuyler County Dixieland Jazz Festival with his late wife, Fran. Carl was a communicant of and volunteer at St. Mary's of the Lake Catholic Church and enjoyed leather tooling and reading in his free time.
Carl was predeceased by his beloved wife of fifty-five years, Fran, and his cousin, Richard Moran. He is survived by his five children, twelve grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, Sharon (David) Herzig and their children John (Kate) and Stephanie (Nicholas) Johnson; Craig Isley; Scott (Lisa) Isley and their children Christopher, Michael (Samantha), Carla, Elyse, and Olivia; Allison (Mark) Majka and their children Jordan and Sydney; and Carl (Joelle) Isley and their children Callan, Gavin, and Alana; his cousin William (Jane) Isley and family; his brother-in-law Alfred C. (Faye) Woodward and family.
Our sincerest gratitude to the Watkins Glen community, the staff at Bethany Village and Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Horseheads, NY, and Dr. Paul T. Donnelly M.D. of Watkins Glen, NY, who cared for our beloved father, Carl, and treated him with compassion, patience, and love.
A private interment will be held at the Glenwood Cemetery, Watkins Glen, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carl's memory may be made to: The Watkins Glen Public Library, 610 S. Decatur Street, Watkins Glen, NY 14891 or Schuyler County Ambulance, 909 S. Decatur Street, Watkins Glen, NY 14891. ROYCE-CHEDZOY FUNERAL HOME of Watkins Glen is assisting the family. Please share your condolences at: www.RoyceChedzoy.com
