1/1
Carmela Volino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carmela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carmela Volino

Elmira - age 93 of Elmira, NY. She was born August 20, 1927 in San Chirco Nuovo, Italy, daughter of the late Anthony and Maria (Bucceli) Benemio and passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Nicholas in 2018 and great granddaughter Elsie Mae. She is survived by her sons Louis (Joyce) of Rochester, Nicholas Anthony (Mary) of Elmira, Frank (Cindy) of Syracuse and Rev. Michael Volino of Rochester; grandchildren Michael, Matthew, Frank, Anthony and Michaela Volino; great grandchildren Daniel, Nicholas and Dean Volino. Carmela was a babysitter for many years in her home. She was communicant of St. Anthony's Church, currently Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish and was a member and past president of the Sacred Heart Ladies. Private services and interment in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Carmela through donations to the Alzheimer's Association, Finger Lakes Chapter, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved