Carmela Volino
Elmira - age 93 of Elmira, NY. She was born August 20, 1927 in San Chirco Nuovo, Italy, daughter of the late Anthony and Maria (Bucceli) Benemio and passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Nicholas in 2018 and great granddaughter Elsie Mae. She is survived by her sons Louis (Joyce) of Rochester, Nicholas Anthony (Mary) of Elmira, Frank (Cindy) of Syracuse and Rev. Michael Volino of Rochester; grandchildren Michael, Matthew, Frank, Anthony and Michaela Volino; great grandchildren Daniel, Nicholas and Dean Volino. Carmela was a babysitter for many years in her home. She was communicant of St. Anthony's Church, currently Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish and was a member and past president of the Sacred Heart Ladies. Private services and interment in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Carmela through donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, Finger Lakes Chapter, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620