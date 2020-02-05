Services
Carol A. Drake


1956 - 2020
Carol A. Drake Obituary
Carol A. Drake

Elmira Heights - Age 63, passed away unexpectedly on Sun. Feb. 2, 2020. Born on Sept. 2, 1956, in Elmira to the late Edward & Virginia VanBencoten Drake. Carol was a bus driver for the Elmira City School District for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved dog "Bo", constructing puzzles, keeping up with friends and family on Facebook, and playing Nerf guns with her grandson. Carol is survived by her two loving children, Jay (Alicia) Freeman, FL and Jennifer (Jody) Rozell, Elmira; one grandchild, Peyton; siblings, Ron (Marcia) Drake, NC. and Cherrie (Tom) Carlson, TX. Guests will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Elmira on Fri. Feb. 7, 2020 between the hours of 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to www.lupus.org in Carol's memory.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
