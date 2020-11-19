Carol A. Farr
Big Flats, NY - Passed away at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the age of 78. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St., at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 10-11:30 AM. As all are welcomed, we will be adhering to NYS regulations for social distancing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at St. Mary Our Mother Church. She will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery, Painted Post, NY. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition. Condolence and words of comfort may be expressed at Carol's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
.