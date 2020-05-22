|
Carol A. Hall
E1mira - Carol A. Hall, 77 of Elmira, NY went to Heaven on May 21, 2020. Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grand-mother. She was born in Elmira on December 28, 1942 and worked at Remington Rand, American La France, and St. Joseph Hospital and Home Health Care. She Loved her dogs, NASCAR, bowling and was a lifetime ceramic artist.
Carol was pre-deceased by her parents Robert G. and Aprilla D. (Burris) Miller, her brother Robert Miller and her daughter Laurie.
Left to cherish her memory is John her loving husband of 43 years, brother Richard Kintz, son Bill (Barb) Maynard, daughters Penny (Jeff) Pelton, Robyn (David) Waltrip, grandchildren Tanya, Amy (Jon), She1by, James (Heather), Nicole, Sarah, Troy, Audrey, 7 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and a ton of loving friends.
A celebration of Life will be at a later date. The Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street Wellsburg, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 22 to May 23, 2020