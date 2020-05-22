Services
Roberts Funeral Home
279 Main St.
Wellsburg, NY 14894
(607) 302-4730
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. Hall


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol A. Hall Obituary
Carol A. Hall

E1mira - Carol A. Hall, 77 of Elmira, NY went to Heaven on May 21, 2020. Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grand-mother. She was born in Elmira on December 28, 1942 and worked at Remington Rand, American La France, and St. Joseph Hospital and Home Health Care. She Loved her dogs, NASCAR, bowling and was a lifetime ceramic artist.

Carol was pre-deceased by her parents Robert G. and Aprilla D. (Burris) Miller, her brother Robert Miller and her daughter Laurie.

Left to cherish her memory is John her loving husband of 43 years, brother Richard Kintz, son Bill (Barb) Maynard, daughters Penny (Jeff) Pelton, Robyn (David) Waltrip, grandchildren Tanya, Amy (Jon), She1by, James (Heather), Nicole, Sarah, Troy, Audrey, 7 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and a ton of loving friends.

A celebration of Life will be at a later date. The Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street Wellsburg, NY has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Send Condolences at: RobertsFHInc.com
Published in Star-Gazette from May 22 to May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -