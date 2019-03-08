|
Carol A. King
Westfield - Carol A. King, age 78 of Westfield passed away at home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, with her family by her side. Born August 15, 1940, in Elmira, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Helen (Barrows) Wilkinson.
Carol enjoyed her many years of community service as an EMS volunteer. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Collene and Jeff Green of Eldred, PA, Cheri King of Mount Morris, NY, Cindy and Gary Lovell of Middlebury, Charlene and Tim Eldridge of Westfield, and Chris and Deb King of Montoursville; grandchildren, Jennifer Koch, Justin and Alecia Wright, Jason and Brandon Stone, Stephanie Bradley, Travis Lovell, Jessica Askins, Matthew, Mike and Ryan Eldridge, Dillan and Brianna King, Ryan Evans, John McDonald and Jude Michaud; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Millie Earl of Sabinsville and Alice Wells of Westfield and many nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her brother, Pete Wilkinson; her sister, Donna Cote and her husband and loving father of her children, Carl King.
Family will receive friends at the Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St., Westfield on Saturday, March 9 from 12:00 - 3:00 PM. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 3:00 PM with Ed Heyler officiating. Burial will be in Champlin Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Clymer Volunteer Fire Company. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019