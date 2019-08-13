Services
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resources
Carol A. Zachary Obituary
Carol A. Zachary

Horseheads, NY - Carol A. Zachary age 74 of Horseheads, NY passed away peacefully on Saturday August 10, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS,NY on Thursday August 15, 2019 from 5-7 PM. Carol's Funeral Services will be held at the conclusion of calling hours with the Reverend Wanda Copeland officiating. A more complete notice may be viewed at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019
