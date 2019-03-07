|
Carol Ann (Margeson) Auble
Horseheads - Age 85 of Horseheads, NY. She was born August 25, 1933 in East Rochester, NY, daughter of the late Earl and Elsie (Potter) Margeson and passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Elcor Nursing Services. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Glen Margeson and sister Jean Vliet. She is survived by her children Wendy (Charles) Rose of Elmira Heights, Donna (Daniel) Weiskopff of Lowman, Janice Auble of Albany, NY and Clyde Glen Auble of Montour Falls; grandchildren Aricka Knapp of VA, Brandon Knapp of ID, Bryon Knapp of Catlin, Michael Rose of Horseheads, Meagan Lattimer of Elmira, Nicole Case of Montour Falls and Brianna Weiskopff of PA; great grandchildren Lilian Case, Charliee Lattimer and Olivia Rose along with many other relatives; former son-in-law Kenneth Knapp. Carol was a wonderful, caring woman. She retired from St. Joseph's Hospital and continued with private, in home care nursing for many more years. She had many friends that loved her dearly, and for good reason. Even good, loving, honest people don't live forever; they do live on in our hearts. Thank you to all who shared her life and love in any small way. Private services will take place at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Carol through donations to Elcor's Patient Activities Fund, 48 Colonial Dr., Horseheads, NY 14845 or Meals on Wheels, 409 William St., Elmira, NY 14901.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019